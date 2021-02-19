VIRUS TODAY: Winter weather impacting U.S. vaccination plans

———

THE NUMBERS: According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there were 69,230 new COVID-19 cases and 2,452 deaths in the United States on Thursday. The record high for new cases was 300,282 on Jan. 2 and the record high for deaths was 5,443 on Feb. 12.

DEATH TOLL: The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. reached 493,718.

QUOTABLE: “Our city is ready to administer COVID-19 vaccines swiftly, safely, and equitably — and as soon as doses arrive in Los Angeles, we will get them into people’s arms immediately,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement.

ICYMI: If you were hoping to catch a show at Carnegie Hall this season, you're out of luck. The venerable concert hall said it was calling off an entire season for the first time in its 130-year history because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The storied New York City venue has canceled performances from April 6 through July to extend a closure that started March 13 soon after the virus began taking hold in the United States. Carnegie Hall hopes to reopen in October for the 2021-22 season.