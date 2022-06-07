VP Harris looks to show clout at Americas summit; 7 states hold primaries; Avs reach Stanley Cup final

Today is Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
Another of round of severe storms are likely for the central US as the Southwest prepares for record-breaking heat. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.
***
TOP STORIES
This week’s Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles is an opportunity for Vice President Kamala Harris to showcase her work in the region. President Joe Biden tasked Harris with tackling migration issues when they took office last year. However, Harris' clout remains in doubt after only two trips to Latin America and summit boycotts by leaders she met there. During the summit in Harris' home state, she will put a focus on $1.9 billion in new private sector investments, part of an effort to boost economic opportunity in Central America to discourage people from heading to the United States.
Primary elections in seven states Tuesday will set the stage for U.S. House and Senate battles this fall that will play into control of Congress. Many contests are being shaped by political divisions in both major parties — and the lingering shadow of former President Donald Trump. A string of Republican House incumbents are contending with challenges from the political right. Some challengers are embracing Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud in his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden. No incumbent governors or senators appear to be in imminent danger. The primaries are in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota.
Russia claims to have taken control of 97% of one of the two provinces that make up Ukraine’s Donbas, bringing the Kremlin closer to its goal of fully capturing the eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu says Moscow’s forces hold nearly all of Luhansk province. And it appears that Russia now occupies roughly half of Donetsk province, according to Ukrainian officials and military analysts.
The United States and its Asian allies have flown dozens of fighter jets over waters surrounding the Korean Peninsula in a show of force as their diplomats discussed a coordinated response to a possibly imminent North Korean nuclear test. The flights came as U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman traveled to Seoul for discussions with South Korea and Japanese officials over the gathering North Korean threat and warned of a “swift and forceful” counterresponse if the North proceeds with a nuclear test explosion. While Washington has vowed to push for stronger sanctions if North Korea conducts a nuclear test, prospects for robust punitive measures are dim with a divided U.N. Security Council.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson scrambled to patch up his tattered authority after surviving a no-confidence vote that exposed his shrinking support in a fractured Conservative Party and raised serious doubts about how long he can stay in office. The fact that the vote was held at all highlighted concerns that the famously people-pleasing Johnson has become a liability with voters. The scale of the rebellion would have led some prime ministers to consider resigning. But with Johnson defiantly vowing to “get on with the job,” the endgame may not be quick. In the meantime, Johnson faces serious questions about his ability to govern at a time of increasing economic and social strain.
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection is expected to focus part of its first hearing on Thursday looking at far-right extremists who broke into the building. Lawmakers will hear testimony from a filmmaker who recorded footage of the riot and a Capitol Police officer. Filmmaker Nick Quested recorded members of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group as they stormed the building. He told The Associated Press on Monday that he will be among the witnesses. The committee is also expected to hear testimony from Caroline Edwards, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who was seriously injured. That's according to a person familiar with the matter.
A dispute over the arcade game Donkey Kong arose during the civil trial of Bill Cosby over allegations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975. Cosby has denied the allegations by Judy Huth. On Monday, Huth's high school friend Donna Samuelson, who visited the mansion with Huth and Cosby, was on the stand and questioning focused on a video game she says she was playing when the alleged abuse occured. Cosby attorney Jennifer Bonjean asked her why in statements before the trial she had repeatedly said she played Donkey Kong, which was not introduced until 1981. Samuelson said that she simply got the name wrong, and had been playing different games.
Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:19 into overtime, and Colorado rallied to beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 Monday night, completing a four-game sweep in the Western Conference final and sending the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001. Colorado will take on the winner of the Eastern Conference final between the New York Rangers and two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Cale Makar, Devon Toews Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado. Pavel Francouz stopped 30 of 35 shots. Zach Hyman scored twice for the Oilers. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid and Zack Kassian also scored for Edmonton. Leon Draisaitl had four assists and goalie Mike Smith finished with 36 saves.
A 24th woman has filed a civil lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct by Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is also awaiting possible discipline from the NFL. The latest lawsuit was filed in Houston by attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing all 24 women. Buzbee says in a statement that the women “continue to stand firm for what is right." Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin said he could not immediately comment on the latest lawsuit. Hardin has repeatedly said Watson has done nothing wrong. Watson has been accused by massage therapists of harassing, assaulting or touching them during appointments and the latest lawsuit makes similar allegations.
***
MORNING LISTEN
In our Across the Sky podcast, we're talking weather as usual, but taking a bit of a biblical approach on this one. And by biblical, we mean the actual Bible. Anthony McCullough and Dan Palmeri from JMJ Missions in New Jersey talk about some of the stories in the Bible where weather played a key role. They each list their Mount Rushmore of top four weather events in the bible.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 2018, the Washington Capitals raise the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history after a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knigh…
***