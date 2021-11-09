VP Kamala Harris in Paris for US-France fence-mending trip

PARIS (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off a four-day visit to Paris and charm offensive Tuesday aimed at shoring up relations with France, America’s oldest ally.

Washington’s relationship with Paris hit a historic low this year after a U.S.-British submarine deal with Australia scuttled a French contract to sell subs to the Australian navy. Late last month, President Joe Biden told French President Emmanuel Macron the U.S. had been “clumsy” in its handling of the issue.

Harris started her trip by meeting with American and French scientists working on COVID-19 preparedness at the Pasteur Institute in Paris.

She said the visit underscored joint determination to tackle global challenges, especially to end the coronavirus pandemic.

“Some of the most significant discoveries in science on any issue, from rabies to HIV-AIDS, to breast cancer, to mRNA and what we do around vaccines and pandemics, have occurred here in collaboration with French scientists, American scientists, scientists around the world coming together," Harris, a former California senator, said.