Wait to see queen hits 24 hours as queue reopens

By MIKE CORDER, JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — A surging tide of people — ranging from London retirees to former England soccer captain David Beckham — have lined up to file past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it lies in state at Parliament, so many that authorities on Friday had to call a temporary halt to more people joining the miles-long queue.
By late afternoon, a live tracker of the queue to get into historic Westminster Hall said it had reopened, but the British government warned that the waiting time to cover the 5 miles from the start of the line in Southwark Park to Parliament had climbed to more than 24 hours. The government also warned that “overnight temperatures will be cold.”
King Charles III and his siblings will be standing vigil around the flag-draped coffin on Friday evening.
Beckham was spotted in the line of mourners near Britain’s Houses of Parliament at lunchtime Friday. He's believed to have joined the queue at 2 a.m. and to have lined up for more than 10 hours with thousands of others.
Wearing a white shirt and black tie, he bowed briefly to the coffin before moving out of Westminster Hall.
“We have been lucky as a nation to have had someone who has led us the way her majesty has led us, for the amount of time, with kindness, with caring and always reassuring," Beckham said. "I think that’s the one thing that we all felt safe and we will continue that with the royal family. But I think (her) majesty was someone special and will be missed, not just by everyone in our country but everyone around the world.” Full story here:
People queue near London Bridge to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)