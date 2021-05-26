Wall Street closing higher as investors monitor recovery

Gains for the S&P 500 were kept in check by lagging technology and healthcare company stocks.

Markets have been bumpy over the last few days as investors move past a stellar corporate earnings season and await additional clues on economic growth.

“That’s just going to be the state of market environment for some time to come,” said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco.

The next key economic update is set for Thursday, when the Commerce Department releases its latest GDP report for the first quarter. Economists are expecting a huge rebound in 2021 and results from the beginning of the year will give Wall Street a clearer picture moving forward.

The growing economy has also raised inflation concerns, though analysts expect that much of the increase will be tied to economic growth and will be digestible. Concern centers around stronger inflation prompting governments and central banks to roll back economic stimulus and change course on interest rates. Federal Reserve officials have said that they see no need yet to change course.

Bond yields remained relatively steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.58% from 1.56% from late Tuesday.