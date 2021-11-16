Wall Street opening slightly higher; Home Depot up 4%

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London lost less than 0.1% to 7,350.82 while Frankfurt's DAX advanced 0.2% to 16,174.84. The CAC 40 in Paris added 0.3% to 7,149.45.

The future for Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index was unchanged and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 0.1%.

On Monday, the S&P 500 and the Dow lost less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq composite also declined less than 0.1%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3% to 3,521.79 while Tokyo's Nikkei 225 added 0.1% to 29,808.12. less than 0.1% to 29,783.18. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was up 1.3% at 25,713.78.

The Kospi in Seoul lost less than 0.1% to 2,997.21 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.7% to 7,420.40.

India's Sensex sank 0.6% to 60,378.89. New Zealand declined while Southeast Asian markets rose.

Also Tuesday, the Commerce Department was due to report U.S. retail sales.

U.S. investors are shifting focus from the latest corporate profits to economic issues that will determine growth into 2022. That includes supply chain problems and rising inflation.