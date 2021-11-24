Wall Street opens lower; Gap, Nordstrom sink on weak results

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as the market continues an unsettled period of trading ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. The S&P 500 gave back 0.3% in the early going Wednesday. The benchmark index, which set a record high last Thursday, was weighed down by losses in technology and consumer-focused companies. Tesla fell nearly 4%, while Gap sank 20% after reporting results that came in far below analysts’ forecasts. Nordstrom gave up 25% after it also reported very weak results. European markets were lower and Asian markets closed mixed. Crude oil prices slipped.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed Wednesday as worries about inflation set off expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve might move faster than anticipated to raise interest rates.

France's CAC 40 edged up 0.4% to 7,074.05 in early trading, while Germany's DAX rose 0.1% to 15,955.14. Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.5% to 7,303.68. The future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.1% lower to 35,744.00. The S&P 500 future fell 0.1% to 4,685.00.

Stocks are likely to see more mixed trading this week, with U.S. markets closing on Thursday for Thanksgiving and then closing early on Friday.