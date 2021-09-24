Wall Street opens mostly lower, clinging to weekly gains

Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street Friday, losing momentum after a two-day rally. The S&P 500 was off 0.2% in the early going and was just barely holding on to a gain for the week. Technology companies helped lead the way lower. Nike slumped 6% after reporting revenue for its latest quarter that fell short of what analysts were looking for. European markets were also trading lower and Asian markets closed mostly lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.44%, up sharply from the level of 1.31% it traded at on Monday.