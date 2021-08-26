 Skip to main content
Warnings of possible attack at Kabul airport; Biden, Israeli PM to meet; MLS gaining popularity
Warnings of possible attack at Kabul airport; Biden, Israeli PM to meet; MLS gaining popularity

A disturbance in the Caribbean is becoming organized and could take aim at the Gulf Coast. CNN Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the forecast.

Today is Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Afghanistan

A U.S. soldier holds a sign indicating a gate is closed as hundreds of people gather some holding documents, near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. 

West warns of possible attack at Kabul airport amid airlift

KABUL, Afghanistan — Western nations warned Thursday of a possible attack on Kabul's airport, where thousands have flocked as they try to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in the waning days of a massive airlift. Britain said an attack could come within hours.

Several countries urged people to avoid the airport, where Belgium said there was a threat of a suicide bombing. But with just days left before the evacuation effort ends and American troops withdraw, few appeared to heed the call.

Over the last week, the airport has been the scene of some of the most searing images of the chaotic end of America's longest war and the Taliban's takeover, as flight after flight landed to pull out those who fear a return to the militants' brutal rule.

***

US Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Willard Hotel in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. 

Israeli PM to make case to Biden against Iran nuclear pact

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett are set to hold their first face-to-face meeting Thursday, and Israel's new leader intends to press Biden to give up pursuit of reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

Before arriving in Washington, Bennett made clear the top priority of the visit to the White House was to persuade Biden not to return to the nuclear accord, arguing Iran has already advanced in its uranium enrichment, and that sanctions relief would give Iran more resources to back Israel's enemies in the region.

The Israeli leader met separately Wednesday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to discuss Iran and other issues. The visit was his first to the U.S. as prime minister.

***

MLS All Star Game Soccer

Helicopters fly over the field before the MLS All-Star soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. 

MLS ratings seeing significant growth over past 2 seasons

LOS ANGELES — If ever there was a great time for Major League Soccer to be going into negotiations for its next television contract, it definitely is now.

The league goes into the final two months of the regular season with ratings not only up significantly over last season but 2019 as well.

"The growth we are seeing is excellent. To come out of COVID and maintain growth not only from last year to two years ago is really important," said Seth Bacon, MLS' Senior Vice President, Media.

***

Top headlines this morning: Aug. 26

US says up to 1,500 Americans await airlift as threats grow
US says up to 1,500 Americans await airlift as threats grow

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States says as many as 1,500 Americans may be awaiting evacuation from Afghanistan amid growing warnings Thursday of terrorist threats targeting the Kabul airport as President Joe Biden's deadline for withdrawing troops fast approaches.

Harris says she urged Vietnam to free political dissidents
Harris says she urged Vietnam to free political dissidents

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday she raised issues of human rights abuses and restrictions on political activism in her conversations with Vietnamese leaders this week, but offered no indication those talks bore fruit.

House panel probing 1/6 riot seeks host of Trump-era records
House panel probing 1/6 riot seeks host of Trump-era records

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is demanding a trove of records from federal intelligence and law enforcement agencies, showing the sweep of the lawmakers' review of the deadly attack by a mob of Donald Trump supporters.

Lawyers allied with Trump penalized over Michigan lawsuit
Lawyers allied with Trump penalized over Michigan lawsuit

DETROIT (AP) — Nine lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump face financial penalties and other sanctions after a judge Wednesday said they had abused the court system with a lawsuit that challenged Michigan's election results in favor of Joe Biden.

Final victim found in Tennessee flooding disaster search
Final victim found in Tennessee flooding disaster search

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — The body of the final person missing from a devastating weekend flood in Middle Tennessee was recovered on Wednesday, prompting the search for victims to be suspended as the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency toured the area.

Man gets 6 years in prison in Michigan governor kidnap plot
Man gets 6 years in prison in Michigan governor kidnap plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man upset over state-ordered coronavirus restrictions was sentenced to just over six years in prison Wednesday for planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a significant break that reflected his quick decision to cooperate and help agents build cases against others.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX California Wildfires

Homeowners Jose Lamas, center, his wife, Maria Covarrubias, right, and his daughter Astrid Covarrubias walk through the smoke after visiting their burned-out home from the South Fire in Lytle Creek, San Bernardino County, north of Rialto, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Aug. 26

Today in history: Aug. 26

In 2017, Hurricane Harvey spun into Texas, unloading extraordinary amounts of rain, and more events that happened on this day in history.

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

US believes 1,500 citizens remain in Afghanistan

