Week 10 Preview: Lopsided 'Bama-LSU; Hartman for Heisman

After a 14-year run of ranked-vs.-ranked matchups, the Alabama-LSU rivalry has now been relegated to an afterthought for two straight seasons.

The No. 3 Crimson Tide (7-1, No. 2 CFP) are again a huge favorite against the struggling Tigers (4-4). Alabama handed LSU the most lopsided defeat in the series since the 1920s last year when the Tide won 55-17 in Baton Rouge.

The rivalry returns to Tuscaloosa on Saturday, where LSU had its greatest victory — other than maybe the 2019 national championship game — under now outgoing coach Ed Orgeron two years ago.

Joe Burrow and Co. beat the Tide 46-41 to snap an eight-game losing streak against Alabama.

Alabama-LSU is just another game on the Week 10 schedule, which features only one ranked-vs.-ranked matchup, but a few intriguing upset opportunities.

Just not in Tuscaloosa.

BEST GAME

No. 12 Auburn at No. 13 Texas A&M

Both teams are still in the SEC West race, but probably can't afford another loss if they want to catch Alabama.