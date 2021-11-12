What sub spat? Harris didn't discuss it with French leader

The dispute “was not the purpose of the trip and we didn’t discuss it,” Harris told reporters Friday. At her meeting Wednesday with Macron, she said, “What we did discuss is the issues that are challenging us."

She said her presence itself in France shows “the importance of alliances," and that the dispute was a reminder of both the “strength and fragility” of diplomatic relationships.

“We can't take relationships for granted,” she added.

After recalling France's ambassador for the first time in 250 years of diplomatic relations at the height of the crisis, Macron this week seemed ready to move forward — and happy to have Harris at his side as he hosted three days of international summits that put him and France center stage.

She and Macron agreed Wednesday that their countries are ready to work together again, though few firm U.S. promises have emerged from her trip, Harris' first to Europe as vice president. It comes after President Joe Biden told Macron the U.S. had been “clumsy” in handling the submarine issue.