WHO nations launch steps toward deal to fight pandemics

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization hailing a key step by its member states on Wednesday to launch work toward an international agreement to help prevent, prepare for and respond to future pandemics in the wake of COVID-19.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the consensus decision during a special session of the U.N. health agency’s members was a “cause for celebration.” It sets off work to establish an “intergovernmental negotiating body” to draft an agreement on pandemics that will take several years to be finalized, if concluded at all.

“Of course, there is still a long road ahead. There are still differences of opinion about what a new accord could or should contain,” he said.

The consensus statement falls short of calls from European Union nations and many other countries seeking to agree that the ultimate aim of the effort will be to draft a “legally binding” convention or treaty, hoping to give it teeth and act now while public attention on the pandemic is still high.

But the United States, Brazil and a handful of other countries were reticent, diplomats said, with U.S. officials arguing that the substance of any future agreement was a higher priority for now that giving it a name like convention or treaty.