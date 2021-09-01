 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WHO says new test shows Ivory Coast did not have Ebola case
0 comments
AP

WHO says new test shows Ivory Coast did not have Ebola case

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — New tests show that Ivory Coast did not have its first case of Ebola in more than 25 years after all, the World Health Organization said, reversing course after the reported case last month prompted thousands of vaccines to be deployed.

The initial report sparked fear because the young woman had traveled by bus for several days from Guinea to Ivory Coast, coming into contact with at least 140 people, health officials said.

She eventually made her way to Abidjan, the commercial capital of 4 million people before being hospitalized where a test showed she had Ebola. However, no other suspected cases emerged in the weeks since.

On Tuesday, Ivorian health authorities informed the World Health Organization that a second laboratory, the Institut Pasteur in Lyon, France, had retested those samples “and has found no evidence of the virus."

“With the new results from the laboratory in Lyon, WHO considers that the patient did not have Ebola virus disease and further analysis on the cause of her illness is ongoing,” the global health body said in a statement late Tuesday.

Ebola is transmitted by coming into contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated materials. However, the early symptoms of fever and muscle aches resemble other common diseases like malaria.

A 2014-2016 epidemic that began in rural Guinea eventually spread to the capitals of Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia. More than 11,325 people died in what became the largest Ebola outbreak in history.

In the years since, two vaccines and new treatments have been developed to treat the hemorrhagic fever that once killed more than half its victims. Those tools helped to end outbreaks in Congo and another in Guinea this year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Hochul: NY schools to require masks this fall

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+34
The Latest: Family stunned as COVID kills high schooler
National

The Latest: Family stunned as COVID kills high schooler

  • Updated

MIAMI — In Columbia County, which now leads Florida in COVID-19 cases per capita, 17-year-old Jo’Keria Graham died just days before she started her senior year of high school. The teen, who loved taking care of kids and called her grandparents daily to check on them or help at their office, was still in quarantine at her Lake City home after testing positive for COVID days before school started.

Poland seeks state of emergency along border with Belarus
World

Poland seeks state of emergency along border with Belarus

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's government asked the president Tuesday to declare a state of emergency along the border with Belarus as it tries to stop migrants from entering from the neighboring country. The government cited the potential risk from foreign actors and the actions of protesters in Poland as rationales for the declaration.

Watch Now: Related Video

Northeast at highest risk level for flooding from Ida

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News