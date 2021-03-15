WHO: Vaccine rollout unaffected by concerns over AstraZeneca

While the AstraZeneca product is just one of several vaccines being deployed in Europe, the vaccine has a huge role so far in COVAX. The program began shipments in late February and has plans to ship more than 200 million doses by the end of May — nearly all of them versions of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

A total of 92 countries are to receive vaccines for free through COVAX, which is led by the WHO; Gavi, a vaccine group; and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Another 90 countries and eight territories have agreed to pay for doses through the program.

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, WHO's chief scientist, noted that 300 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been injected around the world, and there is no documented death linked to any one of them.

She said the rates at which blood clots have occurred in people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine “are in fact less than what you would expect in the general population.”

In India, where most of the AstraZeneca doses for COVAX are being produced, the news agency Press Trust of India reported 234 “adverse events” -- including 71 deaths — through Friday among people who received a dose of either AstraZeneca's vaccine or another by India's Bharat Biotech.