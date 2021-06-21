World markets mixed on jitters over future Fed action

The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% higher, to 3,529.18.

India’s Sensex gained 0.4% and Thailand’s benchmark fell 0.8%.

On Friday, the S&P 500 fell 1.3% to 4,166.45 in a broad retreat, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.6%, to 33,290.08. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.9% to 14,030.38.

Markets were spooked after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told CNBC he expects the first rate increase may come as soon as next year.

The Fed also has begun talks about slowing its $120 billion of monthly bond purchases, which are helping to keep mortgages and other longer-term borrowing cheap. But the Fed’s chair has said such a tapering is still likely a ways away.

Any pullback in Fed support would be a big change for markets, which have been feasting on ultra-low rates for more than a year.

The major U.S. stock indexes remain relatively close to their record highs as the economy powers its way out of the recession caused by the pandemic. The S&P 500 is only about 2% below its all-time high set on Monday, and the Dow is within 5% of its record set last month.

The 10-year Treasury yield was steady at 1.43%.