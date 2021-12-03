World shares mostly higher after broad rally on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mostly higher in Europe and Asia after a broad rally on Wall Street as investors awaited U.S. employment and other data due out Friday.

Concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus variant and measures governments are taking to restrain it remained, but appeared to have been assuaged by reports that its symptoms seem to be mild and vaccines appear to protect against severe illness.

Germany's DAX advanced 0.7% to 15,361.76. The CAC 40 in Paris added 0.5% to 6,831.75 and Britain's FTSE 100 picked up 0.3% to 7,147.30.

The future for the Dow industrials gained 0.3% while that for the S&P 500 edged 0.1% higher.

Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc. said Friday it will pull out of the New York Stock Exchange and shift its listing to Hong Kong as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over tech industries.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has moved to require that U.S.-listed foreign stocks like Didi's disclose their ownership structures and audit reports, which could lead to some of them being delisted.