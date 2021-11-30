World shares, US futures slip on worries over omicron risks

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares mostly slipped Tuesday as investors cautiously weighed how much damage the new omicron coronavirus variant may unleash on the global economy.

France's CAC 40 slipped 1.4% in early trading to 6,684.44, while Germany's DAX lost 1.1% to 15,105.99. Britain's FTSE 100 shed 1.2% to 7,024.58. U.S. shares were set for a bleak open, with the future contract for the Dow industrials down 1.2% at 34,675.00. The S&P 500 future fell 1.4% to 4,612.00.

Singapore led Asia's losses, dropping 2.5%, while South Korea’s Kospi lost 2.4% to 2,839.01. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 closed 1.6% lower at 27,821.76, as pessimism over the omicron variant set in. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.2% to 7,256.00. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 1.6% to 23,475.26, while the Shanghai Composite was nearly flat at 3,563.89.

Some analysts think a serious economic downturn, like what happened last year, likely will be averted because many people have been vaccinated. But they also think a return to pre-pandemic levels of economic activity, especially in tourism, has been dramatically delayed.