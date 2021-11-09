World stock markets lower after Wall St hits record again

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street hit a record for an eighth day.

London opened little-changed while Frankfurt, Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced. Tokyo and Sydney declined.

On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark S&P 500 index was up less than 0.1%.

U.S. stocks were boosted Monday by gains for construction-related stocks after Congress last week approved a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

Meanwhile, the deputy chairman of the Federal Reserve, Richard Clarida, said conditions to raise interest rates might not be met until late next year. Traders worry a spike in inflation might prompt central banks to withdraw stimulus that helped to boost stock prices.

“Investors will be on the lookout for any clues that signal an adjustment to central banks’ taper process and rate hikes expectations,” Anderson Alves of ActivTrades said in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London lost less than 0.1% to 7,298.82 and the DAX in Frankfurt advanced 0.1% to 16,070.01. The CAC 40 in Paris shed less than 0.1% to 7,042.55.

On Wall Street, the future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off less than 0.1%.