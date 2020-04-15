New COVID-19 outbreak found at Wilton long-term care facility

WILTON — An outbreak of COVID-19 has been identified at Wilton Retirement Community, a long-term care facility in Muscatine County.
On the Wilton Retirement Community Facebook page, Administrator Shelly Wicks said the facility has followed CDC guidelines for the new coronavirus since early March, including not allowing visitors and sending home non-essential staff, educating current staff and ending communal dining and activities. Despite that, six positive cases have been confirmed among residents.
In the post, Wicks said families have been notified of the virus’ presence in Wilton Retirement Community and are encouraged to send cards and letters to residents as the lockdown continues.
“I am grateful for our excellent staff who are working tirelessly because they care for our residents,” Wicks had posted. “We will get through this together!”
Governor Kim Reynolds mentioned the outbreak in Wilton during her daily press conference Wednesday. She said Wilton is the seventh long-term care facility in Iowa to have an outbreak of the virus.
As of Wednesday, Iowa has 1,995 COVID cases in 82 counties and 53 deaths. About 10% of cases and nearly half of all COVID-related deaths in Iowa have been related to these facility outbreaks.
Iowa Department of Public Health is sending tests to Wilton Retirement Community to identify more cases. The IDPH also is sending an additional 900 tests to the Tyson plant in Columbus Junction, which had 86 additional cases confirmed yesterday. Reynolds said 1,100 tests have been sent to the plant.
Wilton Retirement Community officials did not comment, and Wicks was unavailable.
"I'm deeply concerned for Iowa's long-term care facilities because of the vulnerable populations that reside there," Muscatine County Public Health Director Chrissy Roby Williams said. "We're working closely with the long-term care facilities on a daily basis, along with the guidance of the IDPH, who are assisting them directly in testing."
Williams added that IDPH is also looking to assess reusable gown needs for long-term care facilities in communities that have outbreaks.
Both Governor Reynolds and Williams encouraged residents to look out for the most vulnerable to the virus during this time — including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. In addition, everyone in Iowa is reminded to follow CDC guidelines.
Guidelines include keeping 6-feet away from others for social distancing; staying at home as often as possible and limiting trips to only what’s necessary; wearing a face mask while outside of the home when possible; washing homemade masks; and washing hands several times a day, before and after leaving the home, for 20 seconds or more.
"This virus is devastating," Williams said. "It's a spectrum of asymptomatic to individuals who are in severe condition, and they're in all age groups. ... I want to inform our county that this virus is impacting each person differently. The virus doesn't discriminate against age ranges. It's active and it's in community spread, so we must assume it is in every location that we go to and take the precautions necessary to protect ourselves from it."
