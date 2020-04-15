New COVID-19 outbreak found at Wilton long-term care facility

Wilton Retirement Community officials did not comment, and Wicks was unavailable.

"I'm deeply concerned for Iowa's long-term care facilities because of the vulnerable populations that reside there," Muscatine County Public Health Director Chrissy Roby Williams said. "We're working closely with the long-term care facilities on a daily basis, along with the guidance of the IDPH, who are assisting them directly in testing."

Williams added that IDPH is also looking to assess reusable gown needs for long-term care facilities in communities that have outbreaks.

Both Governor Reynolds and Williams encouraged residents to look out for the most vulnerable to the virus during this time — including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. In addition, everyone in Iowa is reminded to follow CDC guidelines.

Guidelines include keeping 6-feet away from others for social distancing; staying at home as often as possible and limiting trips to only what’s necessary; wearing a face mask while outside of the home when possible; washing homemade masks; and washing hands several times a day, before and after leaving the home, for 20 seconds or more.

"This virus is devastating," Williams said. "It's a spectrum of asymptomatic to individuals who are in severe condition, and they're in all age groups. ... I want to inform our county that this virus is impacting each person differently. The virus doesn't discriminate against age ranges. It's active and it's in community spread, so we must assume it is in every location that we go to and take the precautions necessary to protect ourselves from it."

