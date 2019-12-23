WAPELLO — A Wapello woman is giving residents a new downtown shop to find antiques and vintage “treasures.”
Rondalyn Weyrick grew up in Wapello, and has a passion for the community and downtown area. She has dreamed of opening a little “treasure shop” — an antiques store where people can purchase unique finds.
So Weyrick opened Le Trésors (or ‘Treasure’ in French).
“Wapello, like many small rural towns, has lost some of its luster in its downtown area,” said Weyrick, “Hopefully together the current businesses can create a spark and added interest in further developing our downtown.”
Le Trésors, 301 North 2nd Avenue, opened its doors in November. Starting with a collection of items purchased at flea markets and similar events, Le Trésors offers jewelry and vintage Army jackets, a small variety of instruments, an old-fashioned sewing machine, glass and porcelain bowls and mugs, and more.
Weywick said the store received a positive reception during its first week. To add to the buzz, several renovations are underway in downtown Wapello, and Weyrick is more than happy to be part of this change.
Le Trésors is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, and Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. It's closed Sunday and Tuesday, though it will be open Christmas Eve.
