North Scott High School closed after 11 positive COVID-19 tests

Stutting said officials have have no evidence of a school spread.

"The positive tests we are reporting to the community on a weekly basis are a result of community transmission," Stutting said. "This means we need our families to do their part. In order for our North Scott Community Schools to remain face-to-face, we need all stakeholders to do their part: Stay home if you're sick, wear a mask, wash your hands regularly, and socially distance yourself from others."

Iowa health officials confirmed Thursday one person in Scott County died of complications related to COVID-19.

The county's death total is now 27, and the latest death is the 101st in the Quad-Cities area. A total of 74 people have died of COVID-19-related causes in Rock Island County.

Scott County officials said Thursday brought 29 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the total to 2,614.

The Iowa Department of Public Health posted 669 new cases throughout the state, raising the total to 74,836. State officials said 1,250 people in Iowa have died of COVID-19-related causes.

While the Rock Island County Health Department did not report any new deaths, it did announce 40 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 2,789.