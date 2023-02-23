The National Weather Service previously warned of a wet spring, but it's now upping the ante to high flood potential.

The flood-threat level is above average for all points from Dubuque to Burlington, said National Weather Service Hydrologist Matt Wilson. Along the Mississippi, the chance for moderate flooding is greater than 95% and the chance for major flooding is greater than 50%.

The risk is near average for every other major waterway in the area.

"A lot of that is due to the fact that over the last two weeks, the Upper Mississippi River Basin has seen 200-400% more precipitation than it normally would in a two-week period," Wilson said Thursday.

Lock and Dam 15 in Rock Island reaches flood stage at 18 feet. In a normal year, the moderate flood risk is 51%. This year, it's at 94%.

More concerning, Wilson said, is the major flood risk. In a normal year, there is a 27% risk. As of Tuesday, it was at 69%.

"That's almost three times higher than your average year," he said.

The snow-water equivalent (how much water the snowpack contains) in Minnesota and Wisconsin is well above normal and likely will impact flooding. Locally, snow melt is not a concern.

"We pretty much melt off our snowpacks within a few days of it accumulating," Wilson said.

Soil moisture is on the dry side and the ground temperature is about normal, which will help limit runoff. Stream flows are near normal but the Rock and Pecatonica rivers and some upper areas of the Cedar River, are above normal. Wilson said the lower the stream flow, the more run off water it can take before reaching the bank.

Moving into March, this is something to keep an eye on as temperatures are expected to be normal to below normal, but precipitation will be above average, he said.

"What’s going to make the story of this spring is how quickly that snowpack melts out up north," he said.