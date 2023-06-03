Wildfires and extreme weather often get climate change headlines, but Earth’s oceans, often out of view, are catching most of the warming.

Data back to 1854 show that the most recent 10 years have been the oceans’ warmest on record. More recently, another quantum jump has occurred. Daily satellite analyses indicate May 2023 ocean temperatures were the warmest since 1981.

Critically involved is the Pacific. As the largest ocean on Earth, its natural temperature fluctuations interact with the atmosphere to guide global weather patterns. The warmer phase of these fluctuations, called El Niño, has been absent for three years. But in the last couple of months, it has come roaring back.

Pamela Grothe, a climate scientist at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Va., is working to understand how much of these El Niño temperature surges are related to the warming climate. To do that, she and her team need to find a way to look much further back in time — much further.

“We had to be creative, and think of novel ways to reconstruct El Niño variability back into pre-industrial times, and corals are perfect little recorders of sea surface temperature.”

One of the few islands that sits in this critical part of the Pacific near the equator is Kiritimati. Also known as Christmas Island, it is about a three-hour flight south from Hawaii.

Grothe and her team have traveled to the island several times to collect samples by drilling cores through corals and taking them back to the lab for analysis.

Two geochemical signatures show up in the samples that match the ocean temperatures. One of them is the ratio of calcium to strontium, the other is the ratio of two different oxygen isotopes.

“One millimeter (in the sample) equates to about one month of coral growth, so that equates to a monthly sea surface temperature. We can plot the temperature record right on top of the geochemistry records, and it is actually really amazing,” she said.

Her work shows a distinctive change in El Niño in the recent decades. “The most recent decades are about 25 percent stronger than the entire pre-industrial record, spanning the last 6,000 years."

Most of the larger fossilized core samples are between 3,000 and 5,000 years old; those cores can cover several decades and be a yard long. But many gaps in the records remain. Grothe and her team have returned to the island for more samples to fill those gaps, hoping to develop a continuous short-term record going back 200 years by getting multiple smaller cores that provide data over periods of 10 to 20 years.

While on the trip, she and the team will usually have either a land day or a boat day to get the samples they need. A land day can be as straightforward as riding around the island and looking for fossilized corals.

“They look like big beach rocks, but they are really ancient corals,” Grothe said.

But to be sure their analysis of fossilized corals is accurate, they need to calibrate them with corals from the last few decades, when direct ocean temperature records are the best. And that means a boat day.

They will suit up in their diving gear and drill very small cores from the live corals underwater. In an effort to protect the living coral, they only drill a few inches inward. Immediately afterward, they plug the holes with cement, so the corals continue to grow.

“We’re not killing any corals for science,” Grothe said.

A self-described science mom, Grothe emphasized the importance of corals beyond their help with ocean temperature records.

“They host much of the oceans’ biodiversity, including smaller organisms that form the building blocks of the ocean food web,” she said.

Larger organisms feed on the smaller organisms, cascading upward into larger fish, providing a critical food source for people in many parts of the world. Physically, offshore coral reefs break up strong waves as they move from open waters to the shore, helping preserve the coastal environment and infrastructure.

There is one other thing she hopes to learn more about on her trips.

Knowing that corals thrive within a narrow range of temperatures, and thinking about the future, she is returning to see how resilient corals are. When the water is too warm for too long, they get heat stress — what we see as bleaching.

On a trip in 2013, the corals were colorful and thriving, but when she returned in 2018 after a strong El Niño, the reef had been devastated.

“Reefs take about 10 to 15 years to recover on their own, but if they just keep getting hit by these (strong El Niño) events quicker than they recover, there’s not going to be much hope for these coral reefs.”

While fires and storms may make the short-term headlines, her research is a reminder that in the longer term, what happens in the Pacific does not stay in the Pacific.

