The 100th Mississippi Valley Fair is over, and with it another 4-H year. The craziness of the two weeks before fair and the week of fair have passed, leaving behind exhausted parents and kids. Before you even ask — yes, it is definitely worth it. Seeing your kids work so hard on a project all year, perhaps learn new skills, and prepare their exhibits for the fair is inspiring. Seeing them care for their animals all year and prep them for showing at the fair is evidence of their responsibility and hard-working personalities. Seeing the huge smiles on their faces if they earn a ribbon is wonderful. Better yet, seeing them lose with dignity and congratulate the winner is humbling. We see all the above every year at fair.
My boys did well, and earned a few ribbons. They learned new skills and may have found new interests. I am proud of them for all they did, even if it made me crazy in the last few weeks. Next on the schedule, after a short break, are choosing projects for next year and preparing for fair 2020. Maybe next year they will be ready ahead of time (I’m just dreaming here, aren’t I?).
Things on the farm are dry. Yes, after a spring of nothing but rain and flooding, now we are dry as a bone. It seems that the water faucet has been turned off. Perhaps we prayed too hard for the rain to stop? The lack of moisture has affected several of the crops. The hay is just not growing. Similar to your lawn, which has probably also slowed, the hay fields are not growing much. This means that there is even less hay in a season where we were going to be short of hay. We really need some rain to get it growing again.
The soybeans are in a similar sort of limbo — they need some rain to grow a little taller and fill up the pods that have been set already. Of course, we would like them to grow taller and set more pods too, but we are running out of time. Corn is a mixed bag from what I can see. Some early corn is tall and has already pollinated. You can see the tassels and silks on those plants. They have long roots that are already deep into the soil looking for moisture. The later corn like ours is just now starting to tassel, which means we will need some rain to help pollination soon. Then we will need rain to help fill the ears with nice big kernels.
In other news, Robb just returned from a 12-day trip to China and Japan with the Iowa Soybean Association. He was part of a delegation over there trying to build relationships and encourage them to purchase Iowa soybeans. I am not sure how much effect they had, but it’s worth a try. Anything we can do right now to sell more US soybeans will be a win for farmers here. Interestingly, they had to cancel several trips to farming areas during their tour because of the African Swine Fever epidemic there. Lots of pigs in China are dying from this highly contagious disease, though the actual number is officially unknown. The whole soybean association group had to disinfect and wash all their belongings before leaving China to prevent carrying the disease out of China.
And now, I think I’m going to go sit down for a while and read a book. I need a break. How about you?
