Harvest has started — and stopped, and started and stopped. The little rain showers every few days have been playing havoc with getting the soybeans harvested. We have managed to do little bits here and there — one field at a time. So far, the soybean yields have been average, so we are glad for that, considering the late start everything got this spring. Our corn is definitely not yet ready to harvest, so it will be a while before we get to that.
I don’t think I mentioned it before, but we have done something a little different this year. We planted non-GMO soybeans this year on a special contract from our elevator. What a year to try something new like this! Planting a month late, replanting, and then crazy weather all season when you’re not sure how the soybeans will grow is a sure recipe for nightmares. These soybeans are contracted to a particular buyer in Japan — we assume for the Japanese food trade. In fact, the Japanese buyers came to our farm this summer and stood in the field where their soybeans were growing! That was kind of neat for us.
The biggest reason we chose to make the switch this year was a financial one — there was a special premium per bushel for non-GMO soybeans on this contract, and in a farm economy like this one we were not about to turn down a higher price for our product. Every little dollar helps right now, so Robb made the decision to go ahead. Of course, it changed some of how we had to farm this year.
The biggest issue with non-GMO soybeans is generally weeds. Because they are not resistant to herbicides like GMO soybeans are, the whole field cannot be sprayed with an herbicide that kills all weeds at the beginning of the year. That spray would kill the soybeans also. Instead, we have to use herbicides like farmers did before GMO crops came on the market. This often means several passes with different herbicides to kill the weeds, rather than just one. Long ago, farmers would also till their fields repeatedly between the rows to control weeds, burning diesel and compacting the soil. We cannot do that now, as we plant soybean rows very close together instead of far apart. Besides, we don’t till our fields anyway!
In the end, the weird weather this spring seems to have helped us. The wet and cold soil didn’t allow the weed seeds to germinate either, so there seems to have been less of a weed load in the fields in general. Our non-GMO soybean fields were almost as weed-free as the neighbor’s GMO fields. Strange how good can come out of bad sometimes.
Now we just have to get the last of the soybeans harvested before the buyer calls for them. When they do, we will have to deliver ALL the soybeans to a special barge at the elevator within just a couple of days. They must be kept separate from the regular soybeans to avoid cross-contamination. It’s a lot of work for us, but also a lot of work for the elevator to clean out their system and keep the beans separate from each other.
Before I go, though, I would just like to say for the record that there is no difference between GMO and non-GMO soybeans in either nutritional analysis or safety. I know there are many out there that may disagree with me. The soybeans look exactly the same. The plants look exactly the same. The nutritional analysis is the same. They taste the same. And neither have been proven to cause any sort of disease or death. All soybeans, and all crops for that matter, are genetically modified. None look like their originals from hundreds or thousands of years ago. Corn, for example, used to look like an ornamental grass. Through years of intensive plant breeding and selection, we have developed the plants which we now know and love, whether they are plants we eat or plants we grow in our flower gardens. Now some are modified in a lab instead. What used to take 50 years to modify through plant breeding can now take just a few, rapidly advancing our ability to produce food for the growing population.
However, the choice is still yours. Robb and I believe in choice — we are growing soybeans for people who have made a different choice, and we are happy to do so. Just remember that if someone makes a different choice about their food, they are not wrong; they just have a difference of opinion, to which they are entitled.
