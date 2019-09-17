As most people know, there is nothing quite like the sinking feeling you get when you want a vehicle to do one thing and the vehicle wants to do something completely different.
Of course the silver lining here is you get to see the character and integrity of the people in the area where said vehicle SNAFU takes place. It seems as if an emergency either brings out the best of the people in an area, or nothing at all.
In my case, I was driving from Lake Odessa, where I had spent the previous night, to Muscatine on the first Sunday I was at the Muscatine Journal. As is the norm this time of year, I had to do a story about someone running for president. I had gotten out the door plenty early and planned to stop at the Journal office for a few minutes before heading to the meeting. That is when the truck I was driving sputtered and came to a stop along the side of U.S. Highway 61. I had run out of gas. Moreover, I had very little money with me to try and fill the tank enough to get myself to the meeting and then get home to Washington.
A word here — soon after being hired on as the editor of the Muscatine Journal, my car broke down. Nothing serious. The fuel pump went out. Still, because I was coming into a new job and wouldn’t get my first paycheck for about three weeks, I was pretty strapped. To help out, a friend loaned me his Suburban pickup. It is a very nice vehicle, with one small problem — it is a gas hog. It also has a problem that the fuel gauge sticks from time to time and I don’t realize the tank is getting low.
So here I was by the side of the road, realizing I was going to have a long walk ahead of me. I had forgotten my cell phone at Lake Odessa, because of course I did. My best bet was to walk to the Journal office and call someone who could take me to the meeting. I was happy I had left in plenty of time that morning.
I had been walking down the interstate no longer than 30 seconds when a car pulled up and a friendly voice from inside the car asked if I needed a ride. The concept of either a friendly ride down the interstate or a miles-long walk led me to hop into the vehicle without much objection. No, let’s face it, I was very happy to get a ride.
The woman’s name is Lauren Payne. As we visited on the way into Muscatine she determined the best course of action would be for her to purchase a gas can and a few gallons of gas to get me into town. As I filled the tank at a local gas station, she walked out of the station and informed me that I had another $20 worth of gas waiting for me when I got my truck into town.
If Lauren ever decides to give up what she is doing, she should become the spokesperson for Muscatine. Here it was the first week I had been coming to town and someone went very far out of their way to give me a hand when I really needed it. The whole way back to the truck, I kept blurting out “thank you” but it strangely did not seem to be enough.
Unfortunately many stories in newspapers deal with bad people (to the extent that you begin thinking that is all that exist). Personally, I prefer writing stories about good people doing good things and helping their fellow man. If I had a “Good Samaritan of the Month” prize, Lauren would get it. It is people like her that we can all learn a lesson from about looking out for each other. It is also people like her who show how good an area is to a stranger.
