Terry Hogenson, principal at Muscatine High School (MHS), has a short phrase to describe the mission of the school: “We can get you there.”
If a student is looking for a four-year college experience after high school, MHS can get you there. The ACT data released this month compares MHS students enrolled in the college track math courses with other Iowa students enrolled in those same rigorous courses. MHS students’ average score was 28.8 in math. The average score for other similar students in Iowa was 24. A perfect score is a 36.
If a student would like to pursue a technical career, MHS can get them there. In conjunction with Muscatine Community College, a high school student will have a pathway to careers in heating and air conditioning, agribusiness management, nursing, information technology, or supply chain and logistics. Those are a few of the programs that are aimed to provide students with employability skills beyond a diploma.
However, there are other factors outside the classroom that will determine if a student will get to their goal. Students need to be in school every day and all day. Attendance is an important employability skill that will undermine or reinforce good programs. The Muscatine Community School District is committed to helping students and families realize good attendance.
The latest findings indicating career readiness also include two areas that are not in short supply at MHS: volunteering and activities. Research and common sense would support that students that will help out where needed and go the extra mile for an organization will become good employees. The Silver Cord hours that are recognized each year at Commencement show the hundreds of hours our students give back to their school and community each year.
Participation in activities is strongly encouraged at MHS, not for the activity alone. The participation provides students with an opportunity to work with others toward a common goal. Students develop and define interests, leadership skills and a sense of community responsibility. Whether it is the fine arts, athletics, FFA, student council or any of the myriad types of clubs and teams, a MHS student can join, participate, and grow.
So, the question is not if a student can get to their post-secondary intentions at MHS but which of the many options available does a student wish to choose. The Muscatine community can be proud of its schools because no one will be satisfied until every student has “got there.”
Jerry Riibe is superintendent of the Muscatine Community School District.
