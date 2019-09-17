September 11, 2019
Dear Editor,
As an educator of 22 years, I can remember well those tragic events that took place eighteen years ago on September 11, 2001. Each year in Social Studies, we talk with our students about why September 11 is referred to as Patriot Day. It is still hard to believe that the students we teach now were not even born at the time of the attacks, yet it is so fresh in the memories of many of us. After our lesson today, my students were interested in expressing their respect and appreciation to all of those who put their lives in danger to protect us each and every day. Specifically, they wanted to thank our firefighters, police, paramedics, and military. While their words may be simple, I want to convey that their hearts are very full with gratitude. We are hoping that you will print some, if not all of their letters for our community to see. I am so proud of my students, and I join them in letting our community know that we do not take the service of our first responders for granted. To everyone who dedicates their lives to protecting mine, I say, THANK YOU. You are loved, respected, admired, and appreciated more than you know.
Sincerely,
Laura McDonald
5th Grade Teacher
Mulberry Elementary
Muscatine, IA
Dear Editor,
I wanted to take this opportunity to express my gratitude toward first responders. They run toward the danger when we run away from it. They keep going until they find what they are looking for. Thank you to all first responders who help whenever they can. Also, when there is something we can’t handle, they do it for us. Sometimes we don’t even need to call them when we need help; sometimes they are already on the way. Thank you to all police, firefighters, and paramedics.
Sincerely,
Jackson Evans
Dear Editor,
I would like to thank first responders for all they do. You fight for our lives. Thank you, military. Police, you make sure people do not get hurt. Firefighters, you get us out of buildings that are on fire. Thank you.
Sincerely,
Kaiden Hagens
Dear Editor,
We have been learning about September 11th and I want to say thank you to our first responders. I am grateful that you are fighting for us even if it means risking your life. I am thankful for your helping hands. You are always ready to save us and you never back down when it is hard. I will always count on you to be the heroes for us. You are such quick responders! Thank you for helping and thank you for being my heroes.
Sincerely,
Zina Stoltzfus
Dear Editor,
My class has been learning about what happened on September 11, 2001. It must have been terrifying. I want to express my gratitude to all of those firefighters, police, military, nurses, doctors, and all who helped save people. I am thankful that people even want to be a police officer or a firefighter or a military person! It seems so dangerous. They are such brave heroes! I want to thank all of the police, firefighters, and everybody else who helps us every day.
Most sincerely,
Natalie Clove
Dear Editor,
In Social Studies, we are learning about the tragedy of 9/11 and all of the events of that day in 2001. I want to tell you how grateful I am for all of our first responders. You help keep us safe, healthy, and alive. You charge into chaos when others are running away from it. You are the reason we are safe in our homes. You are the reason we choose to live in this beautiful city of Muscatine! I can’t thank you enough for your service.
P.S. I think you guys should get paid more. Literally, you keep us alive!
Thanks,
Kyle Brewer
Dear Editor,
In school, we are learning about the tragic events that occurred on September 11, 2001, and I would like to take the chance to tell our first responders that I appreciate your service. I truly appreciate all of the heroic things you do for me and for the things you do for the community. I hope you will continue the super amazing job and never quit because I truly admire every single heroic mission and all the great things you do for everyone. Because of you, every single person in Muscatine County is safe at work, safe at home, and safe any place we go. I truly can’t thank you enough for all the great things you do and the great people that you are.
Thank you for your service,
Tucker Hawkins
Dear Editor,
My class has been learning about September 11, 2001. I wanted to thank the firefighters, paramedics, and police for all that you do for us. You save people’s lives. You put out fires. You hunt down the criminals. You are heroes! Thank you so very much!
Sincerely,
Sophie Dunning
Dear Editor,
My class and I are learning about 9-11. I would like to write this letter to say I am thankful for all of the people who run to help other people. I think first responders are super brave. I would like to thank those people.
Sincerely,
Ethan Green
Dear Editor,
We have been learning out 9/11 and what happened in 2001. I am thankful to first responders for everything that they do for us. I love you for risking your lives for everyone. You save people’s lives, but put your own in danger. You are awesome and I want to thank you for everything you do for us. You do these things for us every day and this note is to say thank you for everything and keep up the good work! I love how you don’t back down.
Love,
Brooklynn Lawson
Dear Editor,
My class has been learning about September 11, 2001. Thank you to all of those who serve us and protect us. You do a great job! Thank you for saving people’s lives. You are heroes. You are good people. You are really nice and kind and thoughtful. I think I am going to be a firefighter when I grow up.
Sincerely,
Gage Graham
Dear Editor,
I want to thank our firefighters, police, and paramedics in our community. You are going into danger to help get us out of it. You are incredibly brave. I might want to be a firefighter one day or even a cop. Without you, our world would be a more dangerous place. We need more first responders! Let’s make the world awesome!
Sincerely,
Analise Cauley
Dear Editor,
My class and I are learning about Patriot Day. We learned that so many people died on September 11, 2001, but we also learned that many firefighters, police, and paramedics helped the community that day. They took a lot of risks to help the people. They are good role models and leaders. Thank you for all that you do!
Sincerely,
Shleshita Kankata
Dear Editor,
In school we are learning about 9-11. I just wanted to say thank you to all of the first responders who risk their lives to save others. You guys and girls are so brave! If I was the mayor, I would double the amount of money you make because you are so brave.
Sincerely,
Josh Koch
Dear Editor,
I want to thank our first responders so much for serving and helping out our community every day. You put your life in danger so you can save other people’s lives. You never back down from danger. You run toward the danger when others run away. You keep calm even when disaster is happening. You respond quickly so you can get there to help. It takes a lot of courage to run into danger. I really think you are great at your jobs. Never give up!
Sincerely,
Rylee Brockhouse
Dear Editor,
I want to thank first responders for your sacrifice to save other people’s lives. Thank you for your service. Thank you for being kind to people. Thank you for being heroes and keeping us safe!
Sincerely,
Chloe Garrett
Dear Editor,
In class, we have been learning about the events of 9/11 and about everyone who helped during that day. My class and I wanted to thank everyone who is helping in our community, like police officers, firefighters, and paramedics. I wanted to thank them for their bravery, perseverance, courage, and service. I would like to thank them for being there when we need them. They risk their own lives to help other people. I respect them for how they are willing to do anything. I appreciate them for everything they do.
Sinerely,
Aasritha Parvathareddy
Dear Editor,
My class and I have been learning about September 11, 2001. It must have been hard for the firefighters and police and ambulance workers to handle. I respect our first responders so much and I give them my blessings. Our first responders put themselves in danger to keep us safe. Thank you for all that you do!
Love,
Rosalie Aguilar
Dear Editor,
I want to say “Thank You” to the first responders in our community that rescue people every day.
Sincerely,
Adrian Meyer
Dear Editor,
My class has been learning about 9/11/01. I want to show my gratitude to the police officers, firefighters, and paramedics that risk their lives to protect our community and the country. They are the people that have the most courage and bravery. Police help direct people to where they need to be and catch criminals. Firefighters risk their lives to save hundreds of lives no matter who those people are. Think what our police and firefighters do to save people and find survivors. Thank you to those heroes that protect us every day.
Sincerely,
Maddox Warren
Dear Editor,
We want to thank our first responders for always taking care of us. You are so brave!
Love,
Alex Adams
Dear Editor,
I wanted to tell all of our firefighters, police, and paramedics how proud I am of them. Thank you for putting your lives on the line for us every day!
Love,
Camille Lloyd
Dear Editor,
Our class is learning about 9/11. I want to thank all first responders for helping people every day.
Sincerely,
Kearston Reinier
Dear Editor,
I would like to thank all the first responders for all that they do. You guys are running toward danger when others run away. You save our lives. I know we can all count on you. Thank you for all that you do!
Sincerely,
Tom Norton
