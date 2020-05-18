Pritzker details contact tracing pilot effort, defends misdemeanor emergency rule

“I think the governor and his handlers need to understand that there is a growing dissatisfaction with members of the General Assembly and the public of the governor trying to play not only the executive role but also the legislative role,” he said.

Pritzker said “nothing’s changed” in how the state would enforce the stay-at-home measure, and “Our first and best option for enforcement is what we've all been doing, relying on Illinoisans to be good neighbors and good citizens, working together to keep each other safe.”

Pritzker said he also was concerned about a resurgence of the virus as more people venture farther from their homes.

“I must say that I'm concerned about all of the warnings that have been given by epidemiologists about the potential for a surge in the fall,” the governor said. “Because if people don't learn the lessons over the summer that we've learned over the last couple of months, and then we hit a fall surge. I mean, we're gonna be in big trouble.”

IDPH on Monday reported 2,294 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 59 new deaths after death totals of 48 and 71 the previous two days. The state’s totals now sit at 96,485 cases in 100 of 102 counties, and 4,234 deaths.