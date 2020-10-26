Q-C sees 105 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday

On the other side of the Mississippi, Scott County health officials confirmed 40 new COVID-19 infections. Since the start of the pandemic, 4,551 cases have been confirmed.

The county's death toll remained at 38, but hospitalization numbers for Region 5 — which includes Scott County and 13 other counties — are increasing.

Region 5 has 126 COVID-19 patients, an increase of six since Sunday. A total of 44 patients are in the ICU, an increase of six in the last 24 hours. A total of 13 COVID-19 patients were admitted Monday to Region 5 hospitals, one day after 23 people were admitted to hospitals in the region.

Across Region 5 there are 456 beds available and 23% are in use. There are 67 ICU beds, which means 66% of those beds are in use.

According to the Iowa officials, there are 14 patients in Region 5 on ventilators and there are 213 ventilators available.

Iowa health officials confirmed 816 new COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the state's total since the start of the pandemic to 116,659. A total of 1,646 have been linked to the virus.

Officials also reported 561 Iowans were in the hospital, a new record high. Of those patients, 73 were admitted since Sunday.

A total of 129 patients across Iowa were in an intensive care unit as of Saturday.