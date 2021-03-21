Quad-Cities nurse looks back on a year of COVID-19: 'I would do it all again'

"We were all watching the news, listening to the news," Fiers said. "And I remember hearing about COVID-19 in other countries. It was frightening. I think a lot of healthcare workers were very concerned.

"Then the first cases came, and, I'll be honest — it was a very scary time. What was really worrying was that no one really knew anything about this virus. And then people were dying."

Fiers recalled helping patients as they were admitted to the ICU.

"Some people would come and they were already intubated," Fiers said. "But then there were patients going into ICU who had severe symptoms, and, well, that was just hard.

"These people were alone, going into the ICU and they didn't know what was happening. The fear in their eyes — I've never seen that fear and it really hit me. And we would try to comfort the patient and explain what was happening to them."

As the pandemic stretched on, anxiety increased.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I was in rooms where people were really sick," Fiers said. "I started to have a mental clock ticking and my anxiety would start to rise the longer I was in a room with a patient.

"I have a child at home. And my partner. I was very afraid of catching COVID and passing it on to them."