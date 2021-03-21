Quad-Cities nurse looks back on a year of COVID-19: 'I would do it all again'

Amanda Fiers would live through the last year all over again.
"I haven't been a nurse very long. I never imagined I would have to work through something like COVID," the 32-year-old registered nurse said after she considered the 12-month COVID-19 pandemic and tried to explain a time of her life that left both indelible impressions and emotional scars in places we don't see.
"I've sat in my car in the parking lot at Genesis East (Genesis Medical Center) and cried after a lot shifts," Fiers said. "The tragedy you see is always there. But with COVID there was so much more.
"You try to shut yourself down. Learn to move on."
Scott County confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities on March 21, 2020. A day later, Rock Island County confirmed its first case. In the last year, there have been 31,855 positive cases in the Quad-Cities, with 529 deaths. It's been a year of tumult — business closings, at-home and hybrid schooling, supply shortages. A year when Quad-Citians couldn't visit elders in senior housing, or hug loved ones outside their household.
Fiers became a nurse just three years ago. Fiers' first posting was to the intensive care unit of Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme in Davenport. It's the job she works today.
She recalled March 2020.
"We were all watching the news, listening to the news," Fiers said. "And I remember hearing about COVID-19 in other countries. It was frightening. I think a lot of healthcare workers were very concerned.
"Then the first cases came, and, I'll be honest — it was a very scary time. What was really worrying was that no one really knew anything about this virus. And then people were dying."
Fiers recalled helping patients as they were admitted to the ICU.
"Some people would come and they were already intubated," Fiers said. "But then there were patients going into ICU who had severe symptoms, and, well, that was just hard.
"These people were alone, going into the ICU and they didn't know what was happening. The fear in their eyes — I've never seen that fear and it really hit me. And we would try to comfort the patient and explain what was happening to them."
As the pandemic stretched on, anxiety increased.
"I was in rooms where people were really sick," Fiers said. "I started to have a mental clock ticking and my anxiety would start to rise the longer I was in a room with a patient.
"I have a child at home. And my partner. I was very afraid of catching COVID and passing it on to them."
Fiers did catch COVID-19 — at least once. The second time she had symptoms, she lost her sense of taste and smell. To this day, food can smell rancid, rotten. She battled exhaustion — and more fear.
"You see what happens to people every day," Fiers explained. "You see how serious COVID-19 is, what it does, how it kills people. Getting the virus is frightening."
All while Fiers witnessed the pandemic first-hand, her social media circles made her angry.
"It was really, well, disappointing to start reading about people thinking COVID-19 was 'just the flu.' Then it got worse," Fiers said. "I'd see people posting about how the pandemic is a hoax. People posting about not wearing masks.
"It made me angry. I wanted to tell people they have no idea what happens, what this pandemic has done. People call this all a hoax and they never see the death or all the suffering. They don't understand how refusing to wear a mask is so selfish."
Friers again considered the prospect of not being a nurse during the pandemic. If given the option, would she witness all the suffering again?
"I would do this again. I would," she said. "This pandemic has been so hard. People were alone, isolated from their friends and family so the virus wouldn't spread.
"And people died alone. The reason I would do all again is because I've held the hand of some of those people while they breathed for the last time. I was with them, at least one person was with them. I got to be someone's hand to hold. Someone to talk to at the end.
"Some of things they told me, I'll never forget that."
