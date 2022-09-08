 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's monarch for 70 years, dies

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, died on Thursday. She was 96. FRANCE 24's Andrew Hilliar takes a look at how she transformed the British monarchy.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died. She was 96.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement in a statement.

A link to the almost-vanished generation that fought World War II, she was the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and her name defines an age: the modern Elizabethan Era. The impact of her loss will be huge, and unpredictable, both for the nation and for the monarchy, an institution she helped stabilize and modernize across decades of huge social change and family scandals.

With the death of the queen, her son Charles, automatically becomes monarch, even though the coronation might not take place for months. It is not known whether he will choose to call himself King Charles III or some other name.

Full coverage: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II dies; Charles becomes king

Watch Now: Queen Elizabeth II, longest-reigning British monarch, dies at 96

