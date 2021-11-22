Lobsters, crabs, octopuses feel pain, study says, so UK to ID them as sentient beings

LONDON (PA Media/dpa) — Octopuses, crabs and lobsters have feelings too, a British study has found, prompting the government in London to add the animals to the list of those protected by forthcoming laws.

Research from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) found that there was strong scientific evidence that these animals have the capacity to experience pain, distress or harm.

The government confirmed this meant that they would be recognized as sentient beings in a forthcoming bill that is designed to ensure future laws have high animal welfare standards.

The government commissioned the independent study carried out by the LSE because — up until now — decapod crustaceans, including crabs, lobsters and crayfish, and cephalopods, including octopuses, squid and cuttlefish, have not been recognized under the Animal Welfare (Sentience) Bill. This was despite the animals having complex central nervous systems, one of the key hallmarks of sentience.