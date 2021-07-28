Meteor shower peaks near July's end. Here's how to watch

The Delta Aquariids meteor shower is lighting up the night sky the last week of July.

As Earth orbits the sun, it encounters the lopsided orbit of a comet, the icy surface of which leaves behind dust and rocks as they boil off from the sun's heat. When these space rocks fall toward our atmosphere, "the resistance — or drag — of the air on the rock makes it extremely hot," according to NASA. "What we see is a 'shooting star.' That bright streak is not actually the rock, but rather the glowing hot air as the hot rock zips through the atmosphere. When Earth encounters many meteors at once, we call it a meteor shower."

Suspected to originate from Comet 96P Machholz, the Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower occurs any time between July 12 and Aug. 23 annually. This year, it peaks during the nights of July 28 and 29. Alpha Capricornids, a weaker meteor shower, also peaks these same nights. Known to emit bright fireballs during its peak, Alpha Capricornids will be visible for everyone.