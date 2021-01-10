New NASA space telescope will explore the Big Bang

"That's like going from black-and-white images to color; it's like going from Kansas to Oz," said Allen Farrington, the SPHEREx project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, in a statement.

Scientists expect to collect data on more than 300 million near and distant galaxies — some of which are so far away that it has taken 10 billion years for their light to reach Earth.

The telescope will also survey more than 100 million stars in our Milky Way galaxy while searching for water ice and other organic molecules in star nurseries and areas around stars where new planets could form. These stellar birthplaces, where stars come together from gas and dust, could contain evidence of the ingredients for life.

At the end of the mission, astronomers expect to have a map of the entire sky that exceeds the resolution of previous similar maps, according to the agency.

The SPHEREx space telescope will also be able to identify objects of interest for other NASA missions to observe with more detail.

Clues from new star formations

The mission team has some specific goals in mind for SPHEREx.