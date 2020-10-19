Scott County passes 4,000 COVID-19 cases

Iowa health officials released new COVID-19 statistics Monday, as Scott County passed the 4,000-mark in total infections since the start of the pandemic.

Scott County saw 45 new infections Monday, giving the county 4,035 total. And 1,000 of those infections in Scott County have been confirmed in the past 23 days.

According to Iowa officials, 2,806 of those cases are considered recovered.

When compared to Clinton, Muscatine, Des Moines and Lee counties — four counties whose combined population is less than Scott County — Scott County leads total infections by a wide margin. The second-highest number of infections is found in Clinton County, where 1,347 have been confirmed.

Scott County also dwarfs the other four in tests conducted, with 43,681. There have been 11,261 tests conducted in Clinton County.

Scott County's 33 virus-related deaths ranked second of the four nearby counties, trailing Muscatine's 57 deaths linked to COVID-19.

Iowa health officials confirmed 604 new COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the state's total to 107,722 since the start of the pandemic. The state has linked 1,536 deaths to the virus.