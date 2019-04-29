Democratic presidential hopeful John Delaney will appear Wednesday evening in the second in a series of forums featuring 2020 candidates.
The forum series, called "Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020," is a collaboration of St. Ambrose, the Quad-City Times and the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.
Wednesday's event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Rogalski Center on the St. Ambrose campus.
Delaney, a former congressman from Maryland, announced his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination nearly two years ago, and he already has been to all of Iowa's 99 counties.
At Wednesday's forum, Delaney will deliver remarks, then take part in a panel discussion with Quad-City area journalists. He'll also take questions from the audience.
The series of presidential forums is aimed at informing Iowans ahead of the the first-in-the-nation caucuses, which are scheduled for Feb. 3, 2020.
