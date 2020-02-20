Shaking Earth Digital receives Renew Rural Iowa's Leadership award

WEST LIBERTY — This week, the Iowa Farm Bureau awarded owners Jens and Megan Zalzala of Shaking Earth Digital the Renew Rural Iowa’s Leadership award.
Located in West Liberty, Shaking Earth Digital works primarily with clients on software and technology development, including virtual reality, augmented reality, and 360 video.
“We’re always doing kind of fun projects for clients,” said Jens, “We’ve had a large focus in the entertainment field, but as of late we’ve been doing a lot in the medical and education fields.”
They were both appreciative of the award.
“We don’t really depend on walk-in business or anything, but I think it’s really nice to kind of be recognized by the local community as a business," Jens said.
Jens said that they kind of "fell into" the business.
He did visual effects for movies and commercials in Los Angeles, and moved into contract development work. As they picked up more contract work, they decided to move to West Liberty, Megan's hometown.
“We didn’t go the normal route of just going into the nearest, biggest town to do cool tech stuff," Jens said. "I think it’s actually cool to build some of these high-tech businesses in rural towns. So much work is done remotely, so it lends itself well to being done out here.”
Early on in Shaking Earth Digital’s life, WeLead, a West Liberty economic development office, helped Jens and Megan with a business incubator, allowing them to use a temporary space while they built their business. WeLead also nominated SED for the Renew Rural Iowa’s Leadership award.
“Jens and Megan are amazing entrepreneurs who have been in West Liberty for some time now, they’re movers and shakers that are contributing hugely to the community,” said NJ Garton, executive director of WeLead. “Their concepts are very up-to-date and cutting edge. They could be anywhere, but they choose to keep their home base here, and it has just been tremendous for the city. I couldn’t be more proud to have nominated them for the award.”
Recently, SED began piloting their educational product in local schools.
“We just went to the Capitol for STEM Day this week with West Liberty Middle School, showing them the (virtual reality) games that the students had created,” Jens said.
Other recent accomplishments for their company include helping two of their clients — National Geographic and Al Jazeera Digital — earn Emmy nominations, winning a Webby award for their work with National Geographic, and doing a piece for the Venice Film Festival with artist Azuma Makoto to create a VR/AI experience called “A Life in Flowers”.
They hope to grow the business in West Liberty.
“I would encourage new businesses to check out rural towns," Jens said. "You end up having a really nice, tight-knit community that doesn’t necessarily do what you do, but they’re there to support you in all sorts of different ways. I think that’s pretty cool and pretty special, and I hope more businesses try it.”