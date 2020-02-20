Shaking Earth Digital receives Renew Rural Iowa's Leadership award

WEST LIBERTY — This week, the Iowa Farm Bureau awarded owners Jens and Megan Zalzala of Shaking Earth Digital the Renew Rural Iowa’s Leadership award.

Located in West Liberty, Shaking Earth Digital works primarily with clients on software and technology development, including virtual reality, augmented reality, and 360 video.

“We’re always doing kind of fun projects for clients,” said Jens, “We’ve had a large focus in the entertainment field, but as of late we’ve been doing a lot in the medical and education fields.”

They were both appreciative of the award.

“We don’t really depend on walk-in business or anything, but I think it’s really nice to kind of be recognized by the local community as a business," Jens said.

Jens said that they kind of "fell into" the business.

He did visual effects for movies and commercials in Los Angeles, and moved into contract development work. As they picked up more contract work, they decided to move to West Liberty, Megan's hometown.

