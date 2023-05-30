Gift this article
An Australian man bitten on the head by a crocodile while snorkeling in the sea off far north Queensland escaped the unusual attack by prying open the reptile’s jaws.
Marcus McGowan, a keen surfer and diver, was snorkeling with his wife and a group of friends near a remote island off the country’s northern tip, when he realized something had “got its jaws around my head.”
In a statement Tuesday, McGowan said he immediately thought he’d been bitten by a shark, “but when I reached up I realised it was a crocodile.”
“I was able to lever its jaws open just far enough to get my head out,” recalled the Gold Coast resident, who said the crocodile then struck at him again, but he managed to push it away with his hand.
The boat that had taken McGowan’s group to the diving spot near Charles Hardy Islands, some 40 kilometers off the coast, heard their screams and came to retrieve them.
McGowan was rushed to Haggerston, a resort island some 45 minutes away, before being helicoptered to a regional hospital. He suffered cuts and puncture wounds to his head and hands.
“I was simply in the wrong place, at the wrong time. I’m just grateful it was me and not one of the kids or ladies in the group,” he said in the statement.
McGowan said the attack happened so quickly he was unable to get a proper look at the croc but guesses it was a juvenile, about two to three meters long.
Saltwater crocodiles can grow up to six meters long and weigh up to 1,000 kilograms, according to Australia Zoo.
Known locally as “salties,” the reptiles are more commonly found in the country’s warmer northern regions. According to federal government estimates, there are about 100,000 saltwater crocodiles in Australia.
Crocodiles were sighted on nine occasions in Cook Shire on Cape York since the start of this year, according to the Queensland government.
25 animals that are illegal to own as pets in the US
If you've ever dreamed of following in the footsteps of a Disney princess and having a pet squirrel or tiger as a sidekick, you might have to settle for a simple dog or cat instead.
There are many animals that are illegal to own as pets in the U.S., though few are universally outlawed. Instead, rules typically vary state by state.
The top most-banned animals tend to be large or overtly dangerous ones, like bears, big cats, or venomous snakes and spiders. However, there are many other reasons an animal could be off-limits as a pet: some animals are uniquely outlawed in cities because of the lack of space, while others carry diseases like Salmonella or Ringworm, and still, others won't fare well in certain states' environments.
For instance, although gerbils are usually a popular pet in most parts of the country, they are outlawed entirely in Hawaii and California, where the
natural desert habitat could enable escaped gerbils to breed and become invasive. Out of fears that they will spread rabies, ferrets are barred as pets in many cities, though some states allow them so long as owners obtain a permit or rabies vaccination first.
Unfortunately, there are many stories of pet owners underestimating the 'wild' inherent to a wild animal. Many exotic species can never be entirely domesticated or trained, no matter how well they seem to settle in with humans. In 2009, despite having lived peacefully with a family of humans his entire life,
Travis the chimpanzee unexpectedly mauled a family friend in Connecticut. This past March, an Ohio man was attacked by his pet zebra, which he had registered and owned legally. Stacker compiled a list of 25 animals that are illegal to own as pets in the U.S. Read on to find out if your favorite animal is legal to own in your state, and what considerations it might need.
Canva
Primates
Owning a primate as a pet often depends on exactly what category it falls under—monkey or ape. There are
nine breeds of monkeys that are commonly kept as pets: tarsiers, tamarins, chimpanzees, squirrel monkeys, macaques, capuchins, marmosets, spider monkeys, and guenons. However, no matter what breed, primates are usually poor candidates for pets, due to their high energy levels and demanding needs for space and social interaction. In Arizona, Mississippi, Indiana, and Tennessee, it is legal to have a monkey as a pet, but not an ape; in Wisconsin, Florida, and Texas, certain breeds of monkeys are allowed; in Illinois, only residents with disabilities may own a capuchin monkey; and in Connecticut, monkey ownership is currently being gradually grandfathered out.
Canva
Squirrels
They're cute and small, but best left outside. Owning a squirrel as a pet is illegal
in 26 states from coast to coast, including Alaska, New Hampshire, Alabama, and Wisconsin. Their need for ample outdoor space and sharp, furniture-destroying claws often make them destructive once put into captivity.
Canva
Any turtle with a shell less than four inches long
In 1975, the FDA's Public Health Services Act outlawed private ownership of turtles with shells smaller than four inches in length, including snapping turtles. Although small turtles were long popular pets, they
naturally carry salmonella on their shells. This disease could be potentially life-threatening if transferred to small children.
Canva
Alligators
In Florida, it is legal to own a pet alligator so long as you have a license; in eleven other states, it is legal with a permit; and in all other states, it is illegal no matter what. However, just because you can own an alligator privately doesn't mean you should: fully-grown individuals can reach over eleven feet long, and are capable of inflicting severe harm. Florida is home to the most frequent human-alligator interactions in the country, with
at least 24 deadly alligator attacks occurring since 1948.
Canva
Raccoons
It's not for nothing that raccoons have a reputation for being mischievous: they are known for their unpredictable behavior and ability to break into locked spaces. Even if they spend ample time with humans, they can
become aggressive and attack with little warning. For this reason, it is illegal to own a pet raccoon except in Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
Canva
Sugar gliders
Sugar gliders, a tiny cousin of the kangaroo, have become popular exotic pets due to their cute faces and playful ability to glide across surfaces. However, they are
illegal to own in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Massachusett, New Mexico, and some cities like New York City. Their need for large spaces to live in, and other marsupials to interact with, means that many sugar gliders will become depressed if kept in private residences.
Canva
Asian arowana
This exceedingly rare three-foot-long fish can
cost over $150,000 when purchased abroad. This is partially due to its cultural significance in Asia as an emblem of good luck. However, it is illegal to own an Asian arowana in the U.S., due to its status as critically endangered.
Canva
Pigs
Mini pigs are increasingly popular as house pets—but the problem is, there isn't actually such a thing as a "mini" pig. Even "teacup" and "micro" pigs are actually just underfed piglets that will eventually grow to over 100 pounds, with some even exceeding 500 pounds. Additionally, many adults can become aggressive toward humans. Many cities,
including New York City, outlaw keeping farm animals within city borders, which many pig owners don't realize until it's too late.
Canva
Skunks
The first thing someone hoping to keep a skunk as a pet should do is descent it, which refers to having its scent glands removed so it can't spray its odor around the house. However, even if descented, it is still
illegal to own a pet skunk outside of 17 states. Besides their famous smell, skunks' unusual diet needs and penchant for destruction make them ill-fitted for domestic life.
Canva
Deer
No matter if it is a red deer, white-tailed deer, or some other species, most deer are illegal to own as pets across the U.S. Notable exceptions include Colorado, New Hampshire, Vermont, and South Dakota, but ownership is usually subject to permits and regulations. Besides their size, deer are
often territorial and moody, making them dangerous if kept in close confines with humans.
Canva
Hedgehogs
African pygmy hedgehogs in particular are increasingly popular as pets but are illegal to privately own in California, Hawaii, Georgia, Washington D.C., New York City, and Omaha. Despite their small size and cute demeanor, their
defensive quills can harm owners, and they often carry zoonotic diseases like salmonella and ringworm. Additionally, hedgehogs don't actually enjoy interacting with humans: they often feel anxious or threatened when being handled.
Canva
Venomous snakes
Even if you remove their venom, it is illegal to own venomous snake species in Tennessee, Vermont, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, New Hampshire, Washington, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Washington D.C, California, and Connecticut. This past January, officials in Georgia and Florida
uncovered nearly 200 banned species of snake being sold under the table. For many of these—including various types of cobras and vipers—no anti-venom is available in case an owner is bitten.
Canva
Quaker parakeets
It is currently
illegal to own a Quaker parakeet in California, Connecticut, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Wyoming. In some states, including Ohio, New York, Virginia, Vermont, Maine, and New Jersey, it is possible to own one, so long as you obtain a permit and micro-chip your bird. The reason for these strict regulations is that these formerly-popular household pets have been known to escape and form colonies of their own in the wild, causing damage to local agriculture.
Canva
Bobcats
If you are not a resident of Alabama, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, or Wisconsin, you will have trouble getting permission to privately own a bobcat. In some
other states, permits are available, but in many, bobcats' large size and naturally predatory instincts outlaw them as pets in any circumstance. Ownership sometimes depends on the number, however: in Arkansas, for instance, you are allowed to own up to six bobcats.
Canva
Sharks
Some small shark species, including leopard sharks, catsharks, horn sharks, and zebra sharks, have been known to be kept in large aquariums as pets, but for the most part, owning any larger species is outlawed. A recent
boom among the California elite in private shark ownership has caused many states to reexamine their laws regarding the individuals keeping these large creatures inside their homes. Freshwater sharks are subject to most state bans.
Canva
Tigers
More tigers are privately owned in the U.S. than exist in the wild: as of 2019, there were around 5,000 tigers being legally kept captive across the country, as compared to only 3,890 roaming their natural habitat. This will likely soon change, as last December's
Big Cat Public Safety Act outlawed keeping big cats as pets. Many owners underestimate the demands of owning an adult tiger, which requires 15 pounds of meat daily and at least seven square miles of space, or else they will become dangerously aggressive.
Canva
Bears
Most states have a blanket ban on "bears," but in some states, only specific types are outlawed.
Black bears are illegal to own in Alabama, Missouri, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Tennessee. Black and grizzly bears are illegal in Wyoming. And unluckily for the adventurous Arctic explorer, black, grizzly, and polar bears are all banned as pets in Louisiana.
Canva
Eagles
Not only is it illegal to own an eagle as a pet, but it is also illegal to hunt them or to own their feathers, eggs, or nests. This is thanks to the
Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, which Congress passed in 1940. Owning a bald eagle may be more relevant in some states than others—like Alaska, where a whopping 30,000 bald eagles are estimated to live in the wild.
Canva
Gerbils
In most states, a gerbil is a common pet. But in California and Hawaii, it is an illegal possession subject to fines. This is because both states contain landscapes similar to that of the gerbil's natural habitat. This could potentially allow gerbil colonies to form and thrive in the wild, invading other native plants and animals.
Canva
Zebras
Surprisingly, owning a zebra is actually legal in most states, but outlawed in
Nevada and New Hampshire, as well as Washington D.C. Although it is sometimes legal, however, owning a zebra is extremely ill-advised: the species is impossible to domesticate and can be volatile and aggressive around humans. One Ohio man learned this the hard way when his adult male zebra attacked him, nearly severing his arm.
Canva
African clawed frog
In Arizona, California, Hawaii, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Virginia, or Washington, it is illegal to own an African clawed frog without a permit. That's because this species carries a fungus that has historically decimated other frog populations, and has even been known to eat other fish and tadpoles. They are also able to reproduce rapidly, which can
lead to them taking over a native species' habitat and ousting them.
Canva
Pit bulls
Over
700 cities across the country have outlawed pit bull ownership, which can include breeds like the Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, and Miniature Bull Terrier. Over half of all fatal dog-on-human attacks are the result of pit bull types, sparking the restrictions. In some cities, pit bulls are only allowed as pets so long as owners buy liability insurance, muzzle the dogs in public, or keep them behind sufficiently tall fences.
