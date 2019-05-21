INDEPENDENCE — Sentencing for reality TV star Chris Soules in the April 2017 crash that killed an Aurora farmer Kenneth Mosher will have to wait for another day.
Soules, a 36-year-old rural Arlington resident who appeared on ABC's "The Bachelor" and "Dancing with the Stars," had been scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday.
But the defense successfully argued against victim impact statements that had been a cornerstone of a pre-sentence report that was prepared by corrections officials.
And because the state had agreed to follow the recommendations in the report, Judge Andrea Dryer agreed with the defense to strike the report and order a new one.
Sentencing was delayed to another day.
The defense had argued that the written victim statements that were part of the report shouldn't have been allowed because Soules was charged with leaving the scene — which happened after the crash — and not charged with causing the collision. Because the charge had nothing to do with the cause of the crash, Mosher's family can't be considered victims under Iowa Code.
Authorities said Soules was heading south on Slater Avenue outside of Aurora around 8:20 p.m. on April 24, 2017, when he rear-ended a tractor Mosher was driving.
The defense said he reported the crash to 911 operators, performed CPR and remained on the scene until medics arrived. But prosecutors said he left in another vehicle before law enforcement pulled up.
Sheriff's deputies later found him at his home.
Soules had been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a felony with a five-year maximum. In November 2018, he pleaded to a reduced charge of leaving the scene of an serious injury accident, a misdemeanor that carries up to two years in prison.
Under the plea agreement, the state was to adopt the recommendations by corrections officials, who prepared a pre-sentence report. The defense was allowed to argue for a deferred judgment.
Soules, his parents and an insurer agreed in January to pay $2.5 million to Mosher's estate to settle civil claims related to the accident.
