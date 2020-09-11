North Liberty woman sentenced after pleading guilty to wire fraud

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A North Liberty woman who pleaded guilty to wire fraud was sentenced to prison Friday.

Sheri Lynn Jelinek, 48, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 27 months in prison for wire fraud, announced by United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum.

Jelinek was an employee at the Iowa City Area Development Group from 2003 to January of 2017. After Jelinek left the employment, ICAD employees discovered she had made more than $460,000 in improper or personal charges on ICAD credit cards during her tenure.

Jelinek pleaded guilty to seven counts of wire fraud. In addition to her sentence, Jelinek was ordered to make full restitution to ICAD and its insurance company. She was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release following her prison term and pay $700 to the Crime Victim's Fund.

After sentencing, Jelinek was released and will be allowed to self-report to a designated facility within the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

