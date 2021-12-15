Reynolds rejects all appeals from ‘lifers’

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds has rejected five applications by prison inmates serving life terms seeking to have their sentences commuted to a period of years, making them potentially eligible for release.

Members of the Iowa Board of Parole had unanimously recommended that the governor consider granting the requests from prison “lifers” Gary Bear, Otis Jenkins, Clyde Johnson, Jerry Osborn and Denise Rhode. However, the governor did not approve the extraordinary remedy.

The most recent was Reynolds’ decision this month to deny commutation for Rhode, who is serving a life term at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville. She was convicted in the 1989 death of her nephew, Matthew, whom she was babysitting with her own three children in Norwalk. At her Sept. 2 commutation hearing, Rhode said it took her years “to accept the truth,” but she has “changed a lot” during her incarceration and believed she could be a productive person if released.