Gaming loss to other states could help C.R. casino

Despite not having a casino, Cedar Rapids ranked 15th in the state for its gaming population.

“From the studies, we know that Cedar Rapidians are gambling,” O’Donnell said. “They are going to these other cities and gambling, and if we look at the numbers, we know there are those who may have challenges when they get back. They just don't have the benefits of the funding and the support that those living in the casino communities get.”

Cedar Rapids casino partners have committed to contributing 8% of revenue to area nonprofits, which O’Donnell said would provide support on many fronts, including to those who may have gambling addiction challenges. For instance, the Spectrum study showed that while more residents of casino counties have typically sought help from Iowa Problem Gaming Services, 264 of every 100,000 Linn County residents has contacted the service. That is higher than the larger Polk County.

As Cedar Rapids braces to fight for a casino, old opponents are resurfacing to make a case against a Linn County gaming facility.