200 Iowa scientists say addressing climate change means higher electrical bills

James McCalley, an electrical and computer engineering professor at ISU, said utilities are eager to make these changes, but they need to know the public supports paying higher energy bills.

“They will pass those costs on to you and me, really,” he said in the news conference. “The population and the community needs to be supportive.”

ITC Midwest, which handles higher-voltage transmission lines for utilities such as Alliant Energy, would see costs multiply by between four and nine times if it buried its lines, President Dusky Terry told The Gazette in August, before the anniversary of the derecho.

Alliant is considering “accelerating our underground plans,” Mayuri Farlinger, Alliant’s regional director of operations, told The Gazette in August. But burying every aboveground power line at once would come at an “exorbitant cost for our customers,” she said.

The new Cardinal-Hickory transmission line proposed for northeast Iowa has met opposition from landowners and others worried how the underground line would affect groundwater and the porous landscape, KWWL reported.

