45 percent of Iowa lawmakers have perfect attendance for floor votes in 2021

“Constituents need to know the missed votes records of their representatives so they can decide for themselves if elected officials are avoiding a difficult vote or have a legitimate reason for missing a particular vote,” said Club for Growth Foundation President David McIntosh. “Sadly, this information is often not available.”

In Sen. Zach Nunn’s case, the Altoona Republican was on active military duty at the Air Force War College in Montgomery, Ala.

Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, missed 33 votes because of his National Guard commitment in April.

Sen. Rob Hogg, D-Cedar Rapids, missed 53% of the votes because of what he considered lax coronavirus pandemic precautions at the Capitol.

In response to criticism from Republicans, Hogg, who is not seeking reelection, said he was present for what he considered “essential” days when the Senate was debating bills where he thought his contribution could have an impact. As a minority member in a chamber dominated 32-18 by Republicans, he noted most votes were party line regardless of points made during floor debate.