A roundup of legislative and Iowa Capitol news items of interest for Monday

MARSY’S LAW: Advocates for enshrinement of certain victims’ rights into the state constitution held a rally in the Iowa Capitol Rotunda. Proponents of what has become known as Marsy’s Law at the rally included survivors of crime, victim service providers, law enforcement officials and lawmakers. They are calling for legislators to approve HSB 525, which would start the process of a proposed amendment to the Iowa Constitution. Such a change requires passage by consecutive two-year general assemblies, followed by a public vote. Marsy’s Law has been passed in 13 states, according to a group that advocates for its passage.

“Victims should not be forgotten. We should not be left standing alone,” said Liz Ford, a Sioux City woman who said she was not notified of myriad changes to the conviction of the man who killed her husband in 2016. “We need our rights enforced. Marsy’s Law would do this.”

JUDICIAL NOMINATING: The governor would get an additional appointment to the public commissions that nominate Iowa judges for district-level posts under legislation that advanced in the Senate.