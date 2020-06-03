After heated debate, legislators pass scaled-back medical cannabis expansion

The proposal, House File 2589 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=hf2589, caps the potency of the medical cannabis product that patients can obtain at 4.5 grams over 90 days.

The Senate previously passed a proposal for a limit of 25 grams over 90 days. Reynolds vetoed that and relied on the recommendation of the state medical cannabis board, which recommended the 4.5-gram limit. That board is comprised of physicians and other experts who are appointed by the governor.

“I figured this year we’d come back and we’d tell the governor, ‘No, you’re wrong,’” Sen. Rich Taylor, D-Mount Pleasant, said. “We shouldn’t be amending (the previous Senate proposal), we should be ramming this down the throat of the governor and saying this is what Iowans are demanding on this.”

The newly negotiated proposal also adds severe intractable autism and PTSD to the list of conditions for which patients can obtain medical cannabis.

“There’s always issues that can make (a bill) better or resolve differently,” said Sen. Tom Greene, R-Burlington, who is a pharmacist. “This is an issue where we need to take that forward.”

With its approval by a 32-17 vote, the bill heads to the governor.