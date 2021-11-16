Audit: Iowa spent $12.3 billion in federal funds in 2020

In his audit, the Democratic state auditor reported nine internal control deficiencies and three instances of noncompliance at various state agencies within Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds’ administration – including $448,449 in unsupported salaries paid within the governor’s office from the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

According to Sand’s report, the control deficiencies he cited address issues such as lack of policies and procedures to ensure variances are identified and corrected, ways various reports are reviewed and approved -- including all the proper information submitted to the federal government prior to the due date, and ensuring all required information is included.

In addition, he said there were three non-compliance findings addressing questioned costs of $113,813 paid to incarcerated individuals, $124,698 in payments to deceased individuals for Unemployment Insurance and the $448,449 in unsupported salaries paid from the Coronavirus Relief Fund. He provided the state agencies with recommendations to address each of the findings.

“The governor had a budget shortfall, she had too many people on her personal staff and didn’t have a big enough money to pay them all so instead of addressing either the budget that she had or the number of staff she had, she decided to use CARES Act money instead,” Sand said in an interview.