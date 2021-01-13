Axne Iowa’s lone Congressional vote to impeach Trump; 3 Republicans vote against

The House’s vote to impeach does not remove Trump from office. That would require similar action from the U.S. Senate, where Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, on Wednesday said there is not sufficient time to complete the procedure in that chamber before Trump’s term ends.

Ashley Hinson, who represents eastern Iowa’s 1st District, said Trump bears responsibility for the attacks on the Capitol and she wishes Trump had spoken sooner to quell the rioters. But Hinson voted against impeachment, citing what she described as a rushed process and, again, a concern about its impact on a divided nation.

“Impeachment will only serve to feed the flames and further divide our nation,” Hinson said in a statement. “Next week, there will be a peaceful transition of power to the Biden Administration, and we must re-focus on moving this country forward and solving the everyday problems facing Americans. … While last week was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history, I am committed to unifying our country and serving Iowans because I know there will be brighter days ahead.”

Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said he was “ashamed of the insurrectionists that broke into our Capitol,” but that he sees no point in impeaching Trump at this time.