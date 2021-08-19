Bernie Sanders coming to Iowa to boost $3.5 trillion budget plan

CEDAR RAPIDS — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders carried the Linn County Democratic caucuses in February 2020, but he’s coming back because of Donald Trump’s strong performance in Iowa in the November election.

Sanders is coming back to Cedar Rapids to rally support for his $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation proposal. It’s one of the Senate Budget Committee chairman’s stops on a town hall tour of congressional districts where Trump increased his vote total between 2016 and 2020.

Trump carried Iowa in 2016 and 2020, increasing his vote total by nearly 97,000 votes statewide en route to an 8.2 percentage point win over Democrat Joe Biden. He also increased his vote total in the 1st Congressional District, which includes Linn County, by about 20,000 votes from 2016 to 2020.

“While it will have no Republican support in Washington, Democrats, independents and working-class Republicans all over the country support our plan to finally invest in the long-neglected needs of working families,” Sanders said in announcing an Aug. 29 town hall at the NewBo City Market Bankers Trust Stage, 1100 Third St. SE starting at 2 p.m.

He’s planning a similar event in Indiana’s 4th District, where Trump increased his vote total by about 30,000 votes in 2020.